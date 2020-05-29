Mahoning County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

In all, 1,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no new virus-related deaths since Thursday’s report, when 32 new cases were confirmed.

In all, 1,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county. Of the cases, there have been 310 hospitalizations and 173 deaths.

The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. Those notifications can sometimes be delayed.

The number of deaths reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The median age of the victims is 83, with 99% having underlying health conditions and 72% being long-term care residents.