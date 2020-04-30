Mahoning County reports 828 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

On Wednesday, the county reported 803 cases and 237 hospitalizations

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County reported 828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, including 242 hospitalizations and 80 deaths.

One death reported on Wednesday was probable and has since been determined to be negative, so it was removed from the count. There were no new related deaths reported on Thursday.

Ninety-eight percent of the victims who died had pre-existing health conditions, and 57% were in long-term care facilities.

The ages of the victims who died were between 50 and 99.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the date of death. Notifications may sometimes be delayed.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 17,303 cases and 937 related deaths in the state.

Numbers for Mahoning County may differ slightly from what is released later by the Ohio Department of Health.