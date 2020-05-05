Mahoning County reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, additional cases

Mahoning County Public Health reported 999 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday, including 249 hospitalizations and 92 deaths

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 999 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday, including 249 hospitalizations and 92 deaths.

On Monday, the county reported 965 cases, 249 hospitalizations and 84 deaths.

Ninety-nine percent of the victims who died had underlying health conditions, and 62% were in long-term care facilities.

The ages of the victims who died were between 50 and 99.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the date of death. Notifications may sometimes be delayed.

Numbers for Mahoning County may differ slightly from what is released later by the Ohio Department of Health.