Mahoning County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Health District reports an additional eight positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths since Monday’s release.

In total, there have been 1,600 positive cases of COVID-19 and 218 deaths reported by the Health District.

There have also been 336 hospitalizations to date.

The median age of cases is 64. Thirty-seven percent were male and 63% were female.

Of the total deaths, 99% of patients had underlying health conditions and 77% were long-term care patients.

The number of deaths is according to “date reported” and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health at the time of their 2 p.m. daily update.

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours. Calculated percentages can vary day by day due to the small numbers involved. The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.