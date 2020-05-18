Mahoning County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Breaking News
In all, the county is reporting 1,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which led to 275 hospitalizations and 148 deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths since Friday’s report, when 14 new cases and seven new deaths were reported.

Ninety-nine percent of the fatalities had underlying health conditions, and 69% were residents of long-term care facilities.

The median age of the victims was 83. Victims ranged in age from 50 to 101.

The number of deaths reported includes both probable and confirmed coronavirus-related deaths. The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death, and those death notifications can sometimes be delayed.

