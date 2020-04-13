Mahoning County reports 443 confirmed COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There have been 31 coronavirus deaths in Mahoning County.

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported on Monday that there are 443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Of those 443 cases, there have been 175 hospitalizations and 31 coronavirus deaths in Mahoning County.

As of Sunday, Mahoning County still had the most reported coronavirus deaths in Ohio.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, 47% of the confirmed cases have been male and 53% have been female. The median age is 61-years-old.

These number may not be reflected in the Ohio Department of Health’s updated COVID-19 numbers, which will be released at 2 p.m.