Mahoning County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County has reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths since Wednesday‘s release, when six new cases and no new deaths were reported.

In all, there have been 1,564 cases, 327 hospitalizations and 202 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The median age in cases is 65, with 39% male and 61% female.

Seventy percent of deaths were in people 80 or over. Of the total number of deaths, 75% were from long-term healthcare facilities and 99% had underlying health conditions.

The number of deaths is according to “date reported” and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health at the time of their 2 p.m. daily update.

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours. Calculated percentages can vary day by day due to the small numbers involved. The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.