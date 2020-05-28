Mahoning County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

The county has reported a total of 1,425 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 173 related deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, though no new virus-related deaths were reported.

Wednesday, the health department reported 24 new cases and two new deaths.

In all, 1,425 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the county. Of the cases, there have been 306 hospitalizations and 173 deaths.

The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. Those notifications can sometimes be delayed.

The number of deaths reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The median age of the victims is 83, with 99% having underlying health conditions and 72% being long-term care residents.