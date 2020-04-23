Mahoning County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

There were a total of 664 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County reported 664 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 220 hospitalizations and 62 deaths.

That’s up from 635 cases and 57 related deaths reported on Wednesday.

Ninety-eight percent of the victims who died had pre-existing health conditions, and 50% were in long-term care facilities.

The age of the victims who died were between 50 and 99.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the date of death. Notifications may sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released later in the afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.