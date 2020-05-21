Mahoning County reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

There have been a total of 1,290 cases and 161 virus-related deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, the Mahoning County Health District reported a total of 1,290 cases of COVID-19 and 161 virus-related deaths.

That is an increase of 28 cases and two deaths since Wednesday, when nine new cases and three new deaths were reported.

There have been 284 hospitalizations to date.

Of the 1,290 patients that tested positive, 61% were female and 39% were male. The ages range between 1-103.

Ninety-nine percent of the fatalities had underlying health conditions, and 70% were residents of long-term care facilities.

The number of deaths reported includes both probable and confirmed coronavirus-related deaths. The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death, and those death notifications can sometimes be delayed.