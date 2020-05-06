Mahoning County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

There were a total of 1,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 108 deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 34 new cases and eight new deaths were reported.

In all, there were a total of 1,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 108 deaths. There were 249 people who were hospitalized.

Ninety-nine percent of those who died had underlying health conditions, and 65% were residents of long-term care facilities, according to the health department. The median age of the victims is 82, with those who died ranging in age from 50 to 101.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. Death notifications can sometimes be delayed.

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours. The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.