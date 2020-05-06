Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at Noon
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Mahoning County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Coronavirus

There were a total of 1,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 108 deaths

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19

Credit: Peter Zelei Images/Moment/Getty Images

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 34 new cases and eight new deaths were reported.

In all, there were a total of 1,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 108 deaths. There were 249 people who were hospitalized.

Ninety-nine percent of those who died had underlying health conditions, and 65% were residents of long-term care facilities, according to the health department. The median age of the victims is 82, with those who died ranging in age from 50 to 101.

The number of deaths is according to the date reported and not the actual date of death. Death notifications can sometimes be delayed.

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours.  The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com