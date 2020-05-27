Mahoning County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

In total, 1,393 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and two new coronavirus-related deaths since Tuesday, when 59 new cases and nine deaths were reported.

In total, 1,393 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported, leading to 303 hospitalizations and 173 deaths.

The number of deaths is according to date reported and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The median age of the victims who died is 83, with 99% having pre-existing conditions and 72% from long-term care facilities.