Mahoning County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since Monday’s report, when 47 new cases and three new deaths were reported.

In all, the county is reporting 1,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which led to 278 hospitalizations and 156 deaths.

In Youngstown, there have been 273 cases, 52 hospitalizations and 21 deaths.

Ninety-nine percent of the fatalities had underlying health conditions, and 69% were residents of long-term care facilities.

The median age of the victims is 83. Victims ranged in age from 50 to 101.

The number of deaths reported includes both probable and confirmed coronavirus-related deaths. The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death, and those death notifications can sometimes be delayed.