Mahoning County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 22 new cases and one new coronavirus-related death since Friday’s report.

There have been 1,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, leading to 341 hospitalizations and 224 deaths.

In Youngstown, there have been 403 cases, 73 hospitalizations and 36 deaths.

The number of deaths is according to “date reported” and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health at the time of their 2 p.m. daily update.

Mahoning County Public Health also announced that COVID-19 data will now be presented as graphs on Monday and Friday only.

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours. Calculated percentages can vary day by day due to the small numbers involved. The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

