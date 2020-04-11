Mahoning County reports 17 new cases, no new deaths

In the City of Youngstown, there are five new cases for 54 total cases in the city

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 375 cases Saturday.

There were no new deaths, so the total number of related deaths stays at 31, according to Mahoning County Public Health.

The health department added that 158 people are hospitalized in Mahoning County.

The City of Youngstown released their own numbers as well. In the city, there are 54 confirmed cases, 27 hospitalizations and five deaths. That’s five new cases with no change in hospitalizations.

