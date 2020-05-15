Mahoning County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths since Thursday’s report, when nine new cases and four new deaths were reported.

In all, the county is reporting 1,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which led to 269 hospitalizations and 145 deaths.

The number of deaths reported includes both probable and confirmed coronavirus-related deaths. The deaths are according to the date reported and not the actual date of death, and those death notifications can sometimes be delayed.

Ninety-nine percent of the fatalities were among those ages 80 and older, and 69% were residents of long-term care facilities.

The median age of the victims was 83; victims ranged in age from 50 to 101.