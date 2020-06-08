Mahoning County releases situational demographic update for COVID-19 cases

There have been 196 deaths and 324 hospitalizations in county

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Situational demographic information was released from Mahoning County Public Health on the 1,519 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

There have been 196 deaths and 324 hospitalizations in the county, that’s an increase of 32 cases and six deaths since Friday’s report.

The average age in cases is 66, with 39% male and 61% female.

Seventy percent of deaths were in people 80 or over.

Of the total number of deaths, 75% were from long-term healthcare facilities and 99% had underlying health conditions.

The number of deaths is according to “date reported” and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health at the time of their 2 p.m. daily update.

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours. Calculated percentages can vary day by day due to the small numbers involved. The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.