Mahoning County Public Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines to new group

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A slight increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccines that Mahoning County Public Health has received is allowing them to offer the vaccine to younger people.
On Feb. 15, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine opened COVID-19 vaccinations to people 16 years of age and older who were born with or have early childhood conditions that carried into adulthood.
Mahoning County Public Health has a limited number of vaccines to schedule appointments each week for people who are eligible under the following:
- Sickle cell anemia
- Down syndrome
- Cystic fibrosis
- Muscular dystrophy
- Cerebral palsy
- Spina bifida
- People born with severe heart defects requiring regular specialized medical care
- People with severe type 1 diabetes who have been hospitalized for this in the past year
- Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders
- Epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly and other severe neurological disorders
- Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome and other severe genetic disorders
- People with severe asthma who have been hospitalized for this in the past year
- Alpha and beta thalassemia
- Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients
Registration will open for the limited supply at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 online at www.mahoninghealth.org. The registration link will be available on a weekly basis. Those who meet the criteria are encouraged to regularly check the MCPH website.
The pre-registration for Phase 1B recipients who are 65 and older remains closed as the MCPH continues to schedule and vaccinate those who were already pre-registered.