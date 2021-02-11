Mahoning County Public Health temporarily closes COVID-19 vaccine registration

Registration for the vaccine has been open since Jan. 15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health announced Thursday that they are temporarily closing pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say they are receiving 400-500 doses per week of the vaccine and already have 15,000 people waiting to be vaccinated.

Due to the limited amounts of vaccine being received each week, the Mahoning County Public Health pre-registration options have now been closed. Individuals who have already pre-registered will be contacted by a scheduling specialist when vaccines become available. We ask for your continued patience as we work through this process. Mahoning County Public Health

Registration for the vaccine has been open since Jan. 15 for anyone who met the criteria under Phase 1B (65 and older).

“We remain hopeful that additional vaccines will be allocated for Mahoning County Public Health so we can increase our capacity to mass vaccinate each week. The pre-registration process will remain closed and will not be reopened until we vaccinate those who have already pre-registered with us,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

The Ohio Department of Health provides a listing of COVID-19 vaccine providers. The listed providers also receive limited quantities of the vaccine each week.