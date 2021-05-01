Mahoning County Public Health now offering on-site vaccinations for employers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is now offering on-site vaccination clinics for employers.

Mahoning County businesses who are interested in scheduling an on-site vaccination clinic at their location are asked to submit their request through this survey link, which can also be found on Mahoning County Public Health.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, a coordinated effort by employers to vaccinate their employees keeps the workforce healthy and reduces absences due to illness.

