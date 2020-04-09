Mahoning County Public Health: 43% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health recorded 337 cases of COVID-19.

That’s an increase of 32 cases since Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported by the county health department, which reported 28 deaths and 152 hospitalizations on Thursday.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, 47% of the cases were male and 53% were female. Cases ranged in age from 13 to 99, with the median age being 62 years old. Forty-four percent of cases occurred in those under the age of 60, while 40% of the cases were those 60 to 79.

Most of the reported deaths were among those ages 80 and older (56% of the cases).

Forty-three percent were among long-term care residents, while 96% had underlying health issues.

Wednesday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton addressed cases in Mahoning County’s nursing homes. She said, as in many areas, they’re dealing with a shortage of PPEs. She said the state is there to assist, however, and that homes should be following guidelines released by the Nursing Home Association.

Mahoning County Public Health said the Dispute Resolution Commission also ruled that dog groomers and CBD businesses in Ohio are considered non-essential and must cease operations by 4 p.m. Friday.