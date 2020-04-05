Mahoning County libraries close until further notice

All events and meetings are canceled and no new bookings are being taken at this time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As of April 2, all Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County locations will remain closed until further notice due to the state’s Stay at Home order that has been extended to May 1.

However, services are still available online.

Library Anywhere is the library’s online page for products and services.

“We are trying to do our part to flatten the curve, and so we want everybody to stay home. So we are doing everything we can to make the library resource that you would normally find when you come to us available easily from your phone or from your computer or even from your smart TV,” said Executive Director Aimee Fifarek.

Any library card holder can find resources like Ebooks, audiobooks,movies, TV shows and music.

If you don’t have a library card, you can even sign up for one.

The library also has an app that you can download to your device and they expanded the range of their WiFi at their locations. That way anyone in need of internet access can get on the library’s WiFi from outside the building.

“We want area residents to know that even though our buildings must be closed during this unprecedented situation, we’re still here for you,” said Fifarek. “Our community can virtually use the library anywhere with an Internet connection and computer or mobile device at LibraryVisit.org and on our social media. The Library is also offering online sign-up for library cards. A barcode will be issued soon after the application is received and can be used immediately.”

The Library’s homepage will have a new look to change in appearance to feature up to date information and virtual programming available.

“Parents home with their preschoolers will be happy to know that the popular ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’ program is ongoing,” said Fifarek. “Our website features a downloadable book log and photos of children reaching 100-book goals will still be posted on Facebook. We will soon be able to offer online registration for this program, too.”

There are a couple of locations that will open for special hours to hold blood drives.

Austintown Library will hold a blood drive Tuesday, April 7 from 1 to 6 p.m. and Poland Library will host the blood drive on Friday, April 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

