Mahoning County Jail refusing some inmates due to coronavirus outbreak

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene is telling all officers to issue summonses for non-violent misdemeanor arrests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is refusing all non-violent misdemeanor arrests at the county jail due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene is telling all officers to issue summonses. He’s also canceling visitation at the jail and all non-essential programs.

They are asking the courts to make every attempt to hold video hearings, if possible.

In the meantime, jail officials are cleaning the facility and taking extra precautions, including taking temperatures and other testing.

According to Greene, deputies are taking the same precautions as they do with people with the flu.

We’ve reached out to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office to see if protocol there is changing. Check back for updates on this developing story.