Mahoning County gives update on COVID vaccine distribution

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County public Health released numbers showing that over 5,000 people have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, 5,720 doses have been given. There have been 5,342 people who have received their first dose, and 378 of that group have received their second shot.

Mahoning County Public Health continues to receive limited quantities of vaccine. On average, they are receiving 400-500 doses per week for first dose vaccination clinics.

Health officials say they working hard to get everyone vaccinated who qualify in the groups:

We are working as quickly as possible to vaccinate our priority populations who have pre-registered with us. It will continue to take some time to administer vaccine to everyone in Phase 1B who has pre-registered Mahoning County Public Health

Mahoning County Public Health is experiencing high call volumes from individuals who have completed the pre-registration process. They ask for your patience as you will be contacted when vaccine is made available. They are unable to determine when an appointment will be scheduled.