Mahoning County COVID-19 case count at center of ‘double counts’ report on Fox News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a report on Fox News, at least one COVID-19 case in Mahoning County was counted 15 times in the county’s overall case count.

During the broadcast Wednesday of Ingraham Angle, Committee to Unleash Prosperity President Phil Kerpen told host Laura Ingraham that there are repeat tests going on, and the same positive cases are being counted in many counties in the U.S., including Mahoning County.

The example given was a person of unknown gender in Mahoning County, who is 80-plus years old and has been tested 15 times. Each test was counted as a new positive case, the report said.

The multiple positive tests were also added into the state’s new COVID-19 case count.

Documented multiple case counting has also been reported in Virginia and Texas, among others, the network reported.