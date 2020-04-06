Mahoning County confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths on Monday

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health confirmed an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county to 272 total cases.

They confirmed two new deaths in the county, bringing the total to 17 deaths as of Monday afternoon. There are also 117 hospitalizations reported in Mahoning County.

Ohio has 4,450 confirmed cases across the state with 1,214 hospitalizations and 142 COVID-19-related deaths.

Mahoning continues to have the most coronavirus deaths in the state, the health department reports.

Governor Mike DeWine announced during his press conference on Monday that the Covelli Centre has been selected as an alternative site to hold patients during the outbreak.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in the state, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.