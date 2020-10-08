Mahoning County commissioners buy hand washing stations with COVID relief money

The board agreed Thursday to spend $300,000 for the stations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With millions of additional COVID-19 Relief dollars coming from Washington by way of Columbus, Mahoning County Commissioners are purchasing some new equipment.

The board agreed Thursday to spend $300,000 to purchase mobile hand washing stations from a business in New Springfield.

Executives with Hitch Hiker recently started making the stations at their local facility under the name Personal Protected.

Commissioners say they will place the stations at different offices around the county.

“If we have one station, centralized, it may encourage people to say, ‘hey, you know what? I think I better go over and wash my hands. Here’s a station,'” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti. “They are self-contained, they maintain them, they clean them, and some of them have permanent sources tied into them.”

The stations feature four separated sinks and faucets allowing people to clean their hands without having to stand so close to others.

The company has sold units to YSU and a number of local school districts.

