Mahoning County church passing out boxes of food to help those in need

New Springfield Church of God is providing the boxes this week and for the next two weeks

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the best ways for churches to be successful is to work in their neighborhood. New Springfield Church of God in eastern Mahoning County is standing in the gap to help people during a time of need right now.

The church is putting together boxes of food for people who live in Springfield Township. They have milk, eggs, bread, pasta, mac ‘n cheese, hot dogs, chips and even fruit. Crafts for children are also included.

“Of course, our heart is for those who may not have access to food like others or might be on free and reduced lunches,” Pastor Jonathan Holloway said. “But anybody who lives in the township is welcome to come, pick up a box of food.”

It started Monday. The idea came from the youth pastor.

The church gets about 250 people for Sunday service. Wednesday was the program’s third day and the church has already passed out over 25 boxes of food.

“We want to be a place where the church and community cross paths, and this is one way we can do it,” Holloway said. “We always preach to be the church wherever you are. This is just another example of being able to do that.”

The items are coming from church members and others in the community who have donated food.

New Springfield Church of God has a heart for missions. Right now, its corner of the world is hurting the most and the church is reaching out to help.

“We’re thankful for how God has blessed us, how He’s changed our lives and we just want to share that hope with everybody that we come in contact with,” Holloway said.

New Springfield Church of God is providing the boxes this week and for the next two weeks.