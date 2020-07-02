Mahoning County breaks down COVID-19 cases, deaths by zip code

There have been a total of 1,728 cases and 226 deaths in Mahoning County

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Public Health released a new virtual dashboard, breaking down confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by zip code.

According to the health district, there have been a total of 1,728 cases and 226 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Mahoning County.

The dashboard also breaks down the number of cases and deaths in long-term care (LTC) facilities in the given zip code.

Here is a breakdown of zip codes with the highest number of cases, as of July 1:

44512 (Boardman) – 294 cases, 41 deaths / 120 LTC cases, 32 LTC deaths

44515 (Youngstown) – 208 cases, 28 deaths / 65 LTC cases, 21 LTC deaths

44406 (Canfield) – 161 cases, 19 deaths / 27 LTC cases, 13 LTC deaths

44672 (Sebring) – 141 cases, 42 deaths / 114 LTC cases, 41 LTC deaths

44511 (Cornersburg) – 121 cases, 8 deaths / 8 LTC cases, 2 LTC deaths

44509 (Youngstown) – 113 cases, 16 deaths / 50 LTC cases, 11 LTC deaths

44514 (Poland) – 113 cases, 7 deaths / 11 LTC cases, 3 LTC deaths

44504 (Youngstown) – 85 cases, 12 deaths / 46 LTC cases, 11 LTC deaths

44505 (Youngstown) – 73 cases, 3 deaths / 6 LTC cases, 0 LTC deaths

44442 (New Middletown) – 56 cases, 17 deaths / 44 LTC cases, 14 LTC deaths

To see the full list of cases in Mahoning County, click here.

The dashboard will be updated at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The zip code indicated for each case or death corresponds to the address on file for the individual. This indicates a possible place of residence but does not indicate the actual location of exposure to COVID-19.