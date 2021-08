AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the county’s vaccine rate nearly 50%, Mahoning County Public Health officials are offering another chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s happening Thursday at 50 Westchester Drive in Austintown.

They’re offering the Moderna vaccine from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. You can make an appointment online or just walk in.

Health officials say it’s imperative to get a vaccine to stop the spread of the virus, particularly the delta variant.