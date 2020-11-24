Mahoning County among Ohio counties urging people to avoid holiday travel

(WKBN) – Mahoning County is one of seven counties jointly urging people to stay home and avoid holiday travel.

Mahoning County issued a “stay-at-home” advisory, along with Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Summit, Montgomery and Lucas counties.

The advisories encourage residents to stay at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Residents are advised to leave only for work and school or for essential needs, such as groceries, medical care, food or visiting the pharmacy for prescriptions.

Additionally, residents are strongly advised to avoid traveling outside the state of Ohio and to forgo having guests in their homes this holiday weekend.

“We’re in a fight to save lives here. This week kicks off a season of celebrations, but each of us needs to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to protect our loved ones and community. The guidance is clear–wear a mask, keep your distance, don’t travel, and we’ll all get through this together,” said Franklin County Board of Commissioners’ President John O’Grady.

The Board of Mahoning County Commissioners along with the Mahoning County Public Health Commissioner have also adopted a Public Health Advisory for Mahoning County.

They will also be encouraging residents to mask up, stay at home where possible and limit gatherings.

These advisories will remain in place to coincide with the 21-day curfew set by Governor Mike DeWine, which went into effect Thursday, and the “Mask-Up Mahoning” campaign that will be in effect until the end of 2020.