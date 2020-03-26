Mahoning Co. receives medical supplies from Strategic National Stockpile

Emergency Management director says part of that initial shipment of gloves, gowns and masks was distributed to local hospitals

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County has received its first shipment of much-needed medical supplies from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile.

Emergency Management director Dennis O’Hara says part of that initial shipment of gloves, gowns and masks was distributed to local hospitals.

In the meantime, O’Hara and his staff are gathering information from local first responders, nursing homes and medical facilities on the numbers of personal protective equipment they have on hand as they try to meet incoming requests for additional supplies.

O’Hara told county commissioners that areas where there have been “hotspots” of COVID-19 activity will get top priority.

“We cannot fill every need that every facility has. We obviously encourage conservation of PPE as much as possible for both the first responders and facility standpoints,” said O’Hara.

O’Hara told commissioners that hand sanitizer and other equipment that was initially sent to the Board of Elections for use in this month’s Primary, which was postponed, has been distributed to other agencies that need it as well as the county jail.