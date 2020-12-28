Mahoning Co. Public Health announces arrival of Moderna vaccine shipments

The starting timeline for Phase 1B vaccination is still unknown at this time

(WKBN) – The Mahoning County Public Health announced Monday that a first shipment of the Moderna vaccine has arrived for Phase 1A vaccinations.

Mahoning County Public Health has been coordinating with two congregate care facilities who were unable to participate in the federal pharmacy program in order to assure their staff and residents are vaccinated.

On December 23, Governor DeWine and his team announced the goals of Phase 1B vaccine distribution, which will include adults working in schools and Ohioans who are 65 and older.

“We are excited to finally be on the offensive against COVID-19 as we have been playing defense for the past year. We are hoping to vaccinate everyone in our county who wants the vaccine, when the time comes. We appreciate the patience of our community as we are currently working through Phase 1A recipients,” said Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

The starting timeline for Phase 1B vaccination is still unknown at this time, and MCPH will inform the public on the availability of the next phases through press releases and updates on the MCPH webpage and social media pages.

Clinics are scheduled with those identified in Phase 1A who are at the greatest risk for exposure and transmission of COVID-19 due to their occupation.

This includes members of our local Emergency Medical Services along with the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board and those healthcare providers not being vaccinated by the hospitals or healthcare systems.