Mahoning Co. opens shelters for first responders to protect their families

There are now designated places for those on the frontlines to stay so they don't expose their families to COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners are taking steps to further protect first responders and their families.

They’ve made arrangements to use the now-closed Bev Road Workshop belonging to the county board of developmental disabilities in Boardman, as well as the Comfort Inn in Austintown as temporary shelters for safety forces exposed to the coronavirus.

These shelters will be available for them to stay so they can isolate themselves from their loved ones.

“All of the chiefs throughout the county have been notified that we have this available and they would contact us if the individual does not want to go home,” said Dennis O’Hara, director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency.

O’Hara said the hotel would be used by first responders who need to quarantine themselves after being exposed.

The Bev Road Workshop would be used by those who actually test positive for the virus and need to be in isolation.