Mahoning Co. engineer splits shifts to prevent illness through department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local government leaders are doing what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all while providing needed services.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti has started rotating his crews. Half of the employees work one week and the other half work the following week.

This helps people follow social distancing guidelines from both the state and county commissioners.

“I can’t take a risk on getting the entire department exposed to this,” Ginnetti said. “If one person comes down with this and it spreads through the whole department, then what do we do? We can’t provide any services.”

Ginnetti said splitting the shifts will only be temporary.

Workers will continue collecting their regular salaries and are also on call to fill in for others as needed.

Ginnetti said other county engineers across the state, as well as the Ohio Turnpike Commission, have initiated similar plans.