(WKBN)- The Mahoning County Courts have enforced a mask mandate for their employees and the general public.

Mahoning County Administrative and Presiding Judge Joseph M. Houser announced in a press release that all employees and the general public will be required to wear a mask or face covering while working or conducting business at any of the four county courts.

According to the report, this will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Social distancing will also be enforced.

This goes into effect on Monday, Jan. 3 and it will last until further notice.