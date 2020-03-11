Mahoning Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities limits activities due to coronavirus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities has made adjustments to its programs to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Day trips will be limited to other places, and any outside meetings or events will be suspended until April.

Core programs at Leonard Kirtz and the Javits Center will continue.

“[Staff] is working with our individuals to remind them when they use the restroom to wash their hands. Again, clean those high-contact countertops, doorknobs so we can kind of help some of our individuals out that maybe don’t understand all the parameters of what needs to occur to be more cautious during this time,” said Bill Whitacre, MCBDD superintendent.

The Leonard Kirtz School was scheduled to host a family information session tonight, but it is the first of their events to be postponed.