Macy’s to close all stores

NEW YORK (WTVO) — Macy’s has announced it is temporarily closing all stores by the end of business March 17 through March 31, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Macy’s also owns Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
According to Business Wire, chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said, “The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work. During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”