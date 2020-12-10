Lots of unanswered questions as COVID-19 vaccine trials begin for kids

The coronavirus vaccine is nearly ready for adults but testing to approve a vaccine for children has just begun

(WKBN) – The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to roll out in the U.S. very soon. Now officials are figuring out who should get it first, including where kids fall on the list.

Clinical trials have really only focused on adults. While they’ll start to get vaccinated within a few weeks, it’s likely going to be several months before another vaccine is approved for children.

Health officials say it’s unlikely a vaccine will be ready by the start of next school year.

The U.S. is just now getting started on a vaccine for kids so there are still a lot of unknowns at this point. Researchers will have to do more studies to see the effects a vaccine has on children — things like dosages, time between those doses and the number of doses that works best on children.

It typically takes about 10 to 15 years to ensure a vaccine is safe and effective but because of the pandemic, they are being developed a lot quicker.

The vaccine will have to be evaluated for each age group but trials for certain ages haven’t started yet.

“I know that the Pfizer vaccine has enrolled a few children down to age 12 years and that only began in October. So we don’t have great data yet to know that it’s going to be safe and effective,” said Dr. Camille Sabell, director for the Center for Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

Moderna has not started clinical trials for children.

Sabell said it’s common for early clinical trials to exclude children.

“We really have to remember that this vaccine has really been fast-tracked and it’s really been amazing to see how quickly we have really shown that it is going to be safe and effective.”

There are a lot of questions parents have before their children get the vaccine. How many shots will they need? Is it safe? What are the side effects?

Right now, health officials say it’s not looking like the shot dosage will be any different but that could change.

Again, a lot of this is unknown at this point until those clinical trials can get going.