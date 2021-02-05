Long-term care homes demand more vaccine from Pennsylvania

The industry says the Wolf administration isn’t moving quickly enough to vaccinate the state’s most vulnerable residents

(AP) – The long-term care industry is calling on Pennsylvania to devote more of the state’s share of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living facilities, saying the Wolf administration isn’t moving quickly enough to vaccinate the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Industry representatives appeared at a state Senate hearing Thursday.

They say the Health Department is directing less than 20% of the state’s weekly allotment to facilities that care for older adults, forcing many desperate residents to have to wait weeks or months for the vaccine.

State health officials say pharmacy chains that administer the shots aren’t devoting enough resources to that effort.