Locally, number of new cases of COVID-19 down compared to one month ago

The number of new cases in Mahoning County has fallen by 47%

(WKBN) – The first COVID-19 restriction in Ohio was put in place five and a half months ago. Since then, when you look at the numbers, some are getting better, some are worse and some are the same.

In Ohio, new cases are up, hospitalizations are down and deaths have remained the same.

The following trends are over the past four weeks.

For three straight weeks, the trend for new cases in Ohio was down. In fact, two weeks ago there were 6,500 new cases. But then this past week, that number shot up to over 8,300 — a 28% increase from the week ending on Aug. 24 to the one ending on Aug. 31.

New hospitalizations in Ohio have been falling. They went from 523 on the week ending on Aug. 9 down into the 400s the next week, then the 300s the following week and then the week ending on Aug. 30, when there were 246 new hospitalizations statewide. Over the four weeks, that’s a decrease of 53%.

The numbers are holding steady when it comes to new deaths in the state. Four weeks ago, there were 140 new deaths and since then, there have been between 152 and 160.

The average age of people testing positive in Ohio is 42. By gender, 52% are female 47% are male — 1% did not have their sex reported.

Something that stands out in a majority of the local counties is the number of new cases, which is way down from where they were four weeks ago.

For example, new cases in Mahoning County four weeks ago were at 173. This past week, there were 91 — a decrease of 47%.

The number of new deaths in Mahoning County is holding steady. Three weeks ago, there were five. Last week, there were two.

As far as new cases in Trumbull County, you can see a gradual drop from 100 and 107 to 68 and 49 in the past week. The number of new cases in Trumbull County has been cut in half.

Trumbull County did have a small spike in new deaths this past week when there were eight, but that number has stayed between three and eight over the past four weeks.

Columbiana County is the only county in the area that saw an increase in new cases over the previous two weeks. This past week there were 63, but that’s still down from the 91 of four weeks ago.

In Mercer County, they’ve seen a big drop. Four weeks ago there were 89 new cases. Since then, they’ve fallen to 56, 33 and now 20 new cases this past week.

There hasn’t been much of a trend in death numbers in Mercer and Columbiana counties. In the past four weeks, four people have died in Columbiana County and four in Mercer County.

More stories from WKBN.com: