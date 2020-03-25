Local volunteers grocery shopping for elderly, immune-compromised during coronavirus pandemic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man has come up with a way to help those who aren’t leaving their homes during Ohio’s stay-at-home order.

Matthew Ellis said Grocery Grab Volunteers is a group of volunteers who grocery shop for elderly or those who are immune compromised.

“We wanted to develop an organization that allowed people to feel as if they’re part of this fight, in more ways than just staying at home and making sure that we’re protecting everybody in the community, and not just ourselves,” he said.

The way it works, a person will call and set up an appointment. They will leave the grocery list and money in the mailbox.

The volunteer comes and collects the money and list then goes to the person’s preferred store to shop for the items.

Once they buy the items, the volunteer drops off the bags on the person’s doorstep, with their change in the bag.

The person can come out and check the items to be sure everything is there.

“Everybody is at risk, and the thing is, it’s not just older people, it’s not just younger people, so we want to make sure the service is available to who feels the need for it,” he said.

Ellis said each volunteer must check their temperature and wear a mask and gloves as well.

“I just want to be able to be there for people that can’t necessarily do it themselves,” said volunteer Sara Kauffman, of Columbiana.

There is a $3 fee which goes toward gas for the driver. There is no age limit on who can use the services, and right now, the services are being offered in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or to set up an appointment for the volunteers to shop for you, you can call 330-207-8657 or contact them through their Facebook page.