FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The first COVID-19 vaccines were delivered Thursday morning to local UPMC hospitals.

Just before 10 a.m., Pfizer’s vaccines arrived at UPMC Horizon — Shenango Valley in Farrell. Vaccines were also delivered to UPMC Jameson in New Castle.

They’re also expected to be delivered Thursday to UPMC Horizon — Greenville and Grove City Medical Center.