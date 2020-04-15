Local union, Youngstown businesses help bring upgrades to everyday face masks

Youngstown's Sheet Metal Workers Union is using their supplies to make an add-on to these everyday masks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As homemade masks are now a recommendation for everyday people to wear, one local group is making these masks even more effective.

Youngstown’s Sheet Metal Workers Union is using their supplies to make an add-on to these everyday masks.

“Our companies have stepped up, so we’ve been able to make these three-inch by quarter-inch aluminum pieces,” said Jesse Wright, representative of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 33.

These pieces are cut flat ans used as a nose bridge in the mask for extra protection and comfort. Through the union’s national network, Wright found local companies who can cut their metal.

After he sends the measurements, they cut it and send it back.

“I’ll count up the pieces, get them boxed up and shipped out to people,” Wright said.

Kevin Callahan offered his cutting equipment at Sodexo Roth in Youngstown to help make a difference. They answered the call to produce 30,000 pieces.

Another 20,000 were cut by SRI Roofing and Sheet Metal in Youngstown.

“Ultimately, what we want to do is make sure the people that are making the masks can get to those nose pieces,” Wright said.

Anyone who makes masks can fill out a request at www.actionnetwork.org.