Local stores selling out of items as coronavirus concerns grow

(WKBN) – As concerns rise over COVID-19 spreading in Ohio, grocery stores here in the Valley are selling out of items such as toilet paper, water and hand sanitizer. We spoke with some shoppers and store workers about the empty shelves and what to expect moving forward.

“It’s been like Christmas in here, to be honest with you. You get this a lot when you get snowstorms and stuff like that. So, it’s kind of caught us off-guard a little bit,” said Perry Dull, co-manager at Rulli Bros.

One shopper said she had to go to multiple stores because of items being sold out.

“I went to Sam’s Club and evidently the apocalypse has already hit there because I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. Their shelves are completely barren. I mean, the aisles are completely empty. I’ve never seen anything like it in my entire life,” said Colleen Conroy, of Canfield.

Dull said the items they are selling out of the most are “toilet paper, paper towels, a lot of dry goods, produce. We sold a lot of produce today. Milk is another thing we sold out of today.”

Some stores such as Marc’s and Rulli Bros. are putting a limit on items in an attempt to ration supplies.

“If we don’t, you’ll have people that come in and buy like 10, 12, and I mean that’s their right, but we want to just try and make sure everybody gets what they need,” Dull said.

Dull said by morning they will have a truck coming in to restock all of the sold-out items.