Local small gym owner hopes she isn’t lumped with big gyms on when to reopen

Laura Zavadil believes some places will be able to handle the coming protocols better than others

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has given no direction yet on when gyms and fitness centers can reopen.

On Friday, Laura Zavadil, owner of Mega Barre Youngstown, shared her thoughts on an Ohio House task force.

She wants the decision makers to know that some places will be able to handle the coming protocols better than others.

Now that she’s told them in person, she hopes the big and small places don’t all get lumped together.

“My type of business, and there’s several of them in the area, it’s appointment based only where we can control the amount of people that are coming in and out. We can control the times that our classes are offered. It’s a much better situation for a place like us than a big box gym where you can’t really control what people are touching and where they’re going,” she said.

Gov. DeWine has given no hint as to when he might address gyms and fitness centers reopening.