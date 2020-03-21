Local sign maker business owner worries busy season won’t come this year

Normally, he sees an increase in business with summer carnival season

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A small business owner in New Springfield has seen a sharp decline in sales since the coronavirus arrived in the Valley.

Doug Baer owns DB Signs and Designs.

He creates print designs that go on vinyl signs that often are placed out front of local businesses.

Baer says that he usually sees an increase in business this time of year with summer carnival season around the corner, but this year, he’s worried that the virus will cancel these carnivals and hurt his bottom line.

“I’m getting concerned. We do a lot of business with the carnival business and the race car business. Both of those are down, and I’m not sure those are going to come back this summer,” said Baer.

He did receive an order for some work on Friday.

It was for Habitat For Humanity, who asked for signs telling customers that they have been closed until the virus passes.