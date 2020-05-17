Local restaurant speaks on patio dine-in service so far

According to the state, restaurants can keep only their patios open for dine-in services right now

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Valley restaurants have had patio services open for two days now.

At their Howland location, StoneBridge Grille & Tavern say the patio business is steady and that people seem happy to get back out and about.

“They feel comfortable. They can see things taking place, every 15 minutes the door handles, the restrooms, everything. There’s a log kept of everything gets cleaned every 15 minutes,” said Manager Richard Alberini.

Restaurants will be able to open for all dine-in service starting this Thursday, May 21.

They will have to continue with the state’s requirements for reopening that are currently in place.