Local representatives ask governor to reopen Mercer County

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s three state legislators and its three commissioners have sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, asking that Mercer County be moved from the yellow to green phase on May 29.

The letter states that Mercer County was excluded from the green phase because of a flare-up of cases at a group home facility in Farrell.

“We do not believe that Mercer County should be held back from the green phrase at this time, due to an isolated and contained flare-up affecting 18 individuals,” the letter read.

Mercer County moved to the yellow phase on May 8. Wolf said counties that have been in the yellow phase for 14 days are being closely monitored to determine the risk of moving to green.

The green phase is less restrictive but still encourages social distancing and restricts large gatherings.

“Further, as businesses in bordering communities will be permitted to resume fitness services, hair styling and nail services, and more complete restaurant services, while following CDC guidelines, effective May 29th, and with businesses in bordering Ohio already offering these services, keeping Mercer County in the yellow phase will not accomplish the desired goals,” the letter went on to say. “Instead, many Mercer County residents are likely to travel to bordering counties and Ohio to receive these services, as they already did when Ohio reopened.”

The representatives said local businesses are in danger of permanently closing due to the restrictions.

The letter was signed by Sen. Michele Brooks, Rep. Mark Longietti, Rep. Timothy Bonner, Commissioner Matthew McConnell, Commissioner Timothy McGonigle and Commissioner Scott Boyd.