Local preschool teachers question Ohio vaccine rollout

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – While teachers K-12 start their vaccinations, one group who also deals with children is wondering why they’ve been left out.

Ohio’s Phase 1B plan excludes childcare facilities. As of right now, there is no word on when they will be included.

Employees at The Learning Tree in McDonald are asking Governor DeWine to make them a priority.

“We’re here to love the children, fill in the voids of their family member when they are at work. We’re here to help feed the children, wipe their noses, hug them, kiss their booboos, provide nourishment and enrichment, and we have been fighting this battle since we opened on June 1. Our staff deserved the vaccination. We deserve to do our job the way we have been doing it and feel safe doing it as well,” said Cara Pecchia, owner of the Learning Tree Preschool and Daycare.

There’s even an online petition with over 21,000 signatures supporting those who work in early childhood centers.